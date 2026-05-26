/Five deaths in UK now linked to 'suicide kits' containing lethal substance sent via mail

Warning: The below content contains mention of suicide

So-called 'suicide kits' have claimed five lives in the United Kingdom, The Mirror reported. An inquest has begun into the matter after these people died from taking a substance present in the kit. According to the outlet, Zara Afua Ampong-Appiah, a young psychologist, died by suicide by using this thing. The 30-year-old was found dead in her bed in April 2025. Investigation showed that she had looked up a US-based pro-choice suicide website 35 times. Even though this website is banned in the UK, users have found a way around the blockade.

Coroner Nadia Persaud told the outlet, "The circumstances all suggest that Zara had taken a substance that had caused her death. Analysis of her devices showed a number of searches relating to suicide, and a post-mortem investigation revealed toxicity (relating to the chemical). Therefore, the conclusion is that she died as a result of suicide."

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Zara's GP said that she had been suffering from depression and anxiety since February 2023 and had requested medication. However, her mother said that she had never told them anything about her mental health struggles. There was absolutely no warning, nothing. She had friends, and a supportive family and not one of us saw this coming,” she said.

Suicide kits are being delivered via mail

The suicide kits containing the lethal substance are being ordered from abroad. Charity worker Jane Colechin is one of the five victims who is believed to have taken it. Her body had a deadly chemical at 46,860 times higher levels, according to a toxicology report. Det Con Sam Drury, of the Metropolitan Police, said in a statement that it was delivered to her via Royal Mail.