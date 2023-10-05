Five arrested after Just Stop Oil protest halts Les Misérables performance in London

At least five people associated with Just Stop Oil, which is a British environmental activist group, have been arrested after the group protested and stopped a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End.

Some members of the Just Stop Oil group stormed the stage with banners during a performance of the song "Do You Hear the People Sing?"

A video of the same has been circulated on social media forums, in which the performance can be seen stopped when one member shouted "just stop oil". The protest was booed by the audience.

The group wrote on X: "4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show. Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?"

The protesters were taken away by the technical staff immediately after they came on the stage, with the safety curtain coming down after the main curtain.

As quoted by Sky News, Hannah Taylor of Just Stop Oil said that the "show cannot go on".

"We are facing catastrophe. New oil and gas means crop failure, starvation and death. It is an act of war on the global south and an utter betrayal of young people," Taylor said.

According to the Metropolitan police, "At about 21.00hrs on Wednesday, 4 October, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1. Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested."

Such protests have been happening as recently, the climate activists in Germany sprayed orange and yellow paint onto Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate. The protesters were urging the government to take more urgent action against climate change.

Local reports said that more than 10 activists carried out the protest in the German capital on Sunday morning using paint sprayed from fire extinguishers.

