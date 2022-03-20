Five ancient Pharaonic tombs unveiled in Egypt at Saqqara archaeological site

At the Saqqara archaeological site, five ancient Pharaonic tombs have been unveiled in Egypt on Saturday.

The site of tombs is located south of Cairo. It is the latest in the series of landmark discoveries made in the area.

Saqqara, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a vast necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis. It is home to many pyramids, animal burial sites and ancient Coptic Christian monasteries.

These five tombs are located northeast of the pyramid of King Merenre I. He ruled Egypt around 2270 BC.

Mostafa Waziri, head, Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said that the five tombs, which are in good condition, belonged to senior royal officials.

A tomb belonged to a top official called Iry, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said. A limestone sarcophagus and colourful decorations were also found in it.

The remaining tombs had belonged to other royal court members, which included a "steward of the royal house" and a priestess "responsible for the king's beautification".

Egypt had also unveiled ancient treasures found at Saqqara in January 2021. It had included more than 50 wooden sarcophagi, which dated back to the New Kingdom (16th to 11th centuries BC).

