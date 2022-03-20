Forgotten lottery ticket helps US man win $8.9 million jackpot  

A forgotten lottery ticket has made a US man super rich. Well, we are not kidding, it helped him win $8.9 million and become a multimillionaire.

The man, Wilbur Brown, who is from Oregon state of the US had bought the "26 for $25" Megabucks lottery ticket at the Moose Lodge in Springfield on Christmas Eve.

The ticket allows players to buy into 26 consecutive drawings for just $25. It granted him access to drawings until February 19, 2022.

Imagine walking around with $8.9 million in your pocket -- and not knowing it! 😲 Meet our latest Megabucks winner!

Brown forgot about it after some days. "After the first few drawings, I'd check my ticket. Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn't checking," Brown told the Oregon Lottery.

In February, Brown once again visited Moose Lodge. When he got his ticket scanned by the server. It said, "Large Lottery Winner."

Brown and his friends checked online to find out that he had won the $8.9 million jackpot.

The lucky numbers of Brown were 15, 33, 34, 40, 42, and 47, as per the Oregon Lottery. Brown chose the 30-year annuity option for the winnings. He will get a cheque of slightly over $200,000 after taxes every year until the prize gets paid out.

