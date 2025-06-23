The first visuals of US’ B-2 bombers returning home after striking Iranian nuclear sites inFordow, Natanz and Isfahan were captured. President Donald Trump called the damage caused to the sites ‘monumental’. While sharing the video of the landing, he also lauded the pilots and thanked them for the ‘job well done’.

“The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!” he wrote on Truth Social, his social media page.

Trump added, “The damage to the nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental,’ the hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military. Thank you.”

The B-2 stealth bomber had been airborne for 37 hours and also refuelled mid-air before striking targets in Iran. The aircraft can be equipped to carry 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator as per Reuters news agency. It is also designed to penetrate deep and destroy targets underground.

As the pilots achieved the targets, Trump announced the success of the attack on Iran nuclear sites, Trump called a horribly destructive enterprise. “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

“Tonight, I can report to the world that these strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.”