/'Game isn’t over': Khamenei's adviser Shamkhani says after US strikes Iran nuclear sites

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s adviser Ali Shamkhani, reacting to the US strikes, said ‘surprises will continue’. While Donald Trump in his address said, ‘key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated’, Shamkhani responds with, ‘game isn’t over’.

Taking to his social media handle, Shamkhani wrote, “Even if nuclear sites are destroyed, game isn’t over, enriched materials, indigenous knowledge, political will remain,” said Ali Shamkhani in a post on X.

He added, "Political and operational initiative is now with the side that plays smart, avoids blind strikes. Surprises will continue!”

Earlier, Trump in a video statement had spoken of how the nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan have been ‘completed and totally obliterated’. The US President has now declared himself a peacemaker, and Vice President Vance has also testified that the former spends most of his day stopping war. And now with its strikes, Washington is looking to put a ‘stop to the nuclear threat posed’ by Tehran.

“Tonight, I can report to the world that these strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” he said in his statement.

Not too long ago, Shamkhani foiled an assassination bid, reports oh him being killed in the initial Israel strikes on June 13 had surfaced. Later, on June 21, he took to his X handle to write, “It was my fate to survive wounded—so I remain, still the reason for the enemy’s hatred. I’d sacrifice myself a hundred times for Iran. Fighting a nation of hope is a game that ends in ashes for its enemies. Victory, lit by martyrs’ smiles, is near.”