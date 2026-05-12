Keir Starmer faced his most serious internal challenge yet on Tuesday (May 12) as a minister resigned and publicly called on him to set a timetable for his own departure. Miatta Fahnbulleh is the first serving minister to break ranks and openly question whether the prime minister can lead Labour through the rest of this parliament. Fahnbulleh posted her resignation letter on X and sent it to Downing Street simultaneously. In her resignation, she was careful not to demand Starmer go immediately, but urged him to announce "an orderly transition so that a new team can deliver the change we promised the country."

What she said in her resignation letter

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"Whilst progress has been made, we have not acted with the vision, pace and ambition that our mandate for change demands of us," Fahnbulleh wrote in her resignation. “Nor have we governed as a Labour Party clear about our values and strong in our convictions. Mistakes such as the winter fuel payment and cuts to the support provided to disabled people have left too many of my constituents doubting our mission. And the message on the doorstep was clear: you, Prime Minister, have lost the trust and confidence of the public. The public does not believe that you can lead this change — and nor do I.”

Who is Miatta Fahnbulleh?