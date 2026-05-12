/RFK Jr claims modern US teens have half the sperm count of 68-year-olds in 1970 | Fact-check

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday (May 11) sought to characterise America’s declining birth rate as an "existential crisis." He also claimed that since 2007, women are in a "fertility crisis" and that teenage boys today have a worse sperm count than nearly 70-year-old men in the 1970s. Speaking at a White House event on maternal healthcare Monday (May 11), Kennedy argued that the United States is facing a deepening fertility emergency that stretches far beyond family planning and into the future of the country itself. “This is a threat not only to our economy, but to our national security,” Kennedy said.
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Teenagers have a lower sperm count than 68-year-olds
Then, RFK Jr pitched a statistic that immediately grabbed attention. “In 1970, men had twice the sperm count as our teenagers do today,” he claimed, framing the decline as evidence of a broader reproductive collapse affecting both men and women.
What Kennedy says is driving it
Kennedy pointed to a mix of environmental and health-related factors, including obesity, metabolic disorders, endocrine disruptors, pesticides, and what he described as a growing “toxic soup” affecting reproductive health.
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According to him, the fertility crisis among women began around 2007, while men are now confronting their own version through falling sperm density, testosterone concerns, and broader hormonal disruption.
His department, he said, is actively examining how environmental exposure may be reshaping fertility outcomes.
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The science is more complicated
Kennedy’s warning is rooted partly in a widely discussed 2022 global review published in Human Reproduction Update, which found substantial declines in sperm counts over decades. However, there is an important caveat: the study did not specifically compare modern American teenagers to men in 1970 in the exact way Kennedy described.
That distinction matters. Notably, some reproductive health experts say sperm decline is a serious hypothesis worth studying, but caution that long-term trend analysis remains difficult, partly because methodologies, populations and measurement standards vary widely across decades.