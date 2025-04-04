Donald Trump's $5 million Gold Card is ready, and the president showed it off on Thursday aboard Air Force One even as markets bled in the face of tariffs imposed by his administration. The card that will let wealthy immigrants live in the United States has Trump's face emblazoned on it.

Trump pulled out the card for the press and referred to it as the "Trump Card."

"You know what that is?" Trump asked, holding up the card. "It's the gold card, the Trump card."

“For $5 million, this could be yours,” he said.

Trump also revealed the time for its release. "It’ll be out in ... less than two weeks. Pretty exciting, right?” the president asked excitedly.

The card also has Trump's signature on it with the words "The Trump Card."

When asked who is the first buyer, Trump said, "I’m the first buyer."

Trump holding up a gold card with his face on it: For $5 million, this can be yours pic.twitter.com/aJtjn077Mc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2025

Trump introduced the Gold Card a few weeks back, and it is supposed to make attaining US citizenship easier for the rich. The card itself isn't exactly a new introduction and is similar to the EB-5 visa program. It started in 1990 and aims to attract foreign investors for the purpose of creating jobs.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that the Gold Card will replace the EB-5 visa program. To ensure that only the right people lay their hands on it, they will be thoroughly vetted. He announced last month that 1,000 Gold Cards have already been sold, raising $5 billion in a single day.

The card comes with benefits, such as gold card holders not having to pay taxes to the US government on their overseas income.

Trump's tariffs trigger a bloodbath in the markets

Reporters onboard Air Force One asked Trump about the heavy tariffs he introduced which have wrecked the markets. "Well, I mean, it’s to be expected where this is a patient that was very sick," claimed Trump. "We really inherited a terrible economy … with a lot of problems."

Trump labelled the day the tariffs kicked in as "Liberation Day" and said the economy was a "sick patient that went through an operation on ‘Liberation Day."