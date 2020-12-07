First international flight lands in Melbourne in five months

The flight from Colombo becomes the first from any international country to touch down at Melbourne airport in five months on Monday.

The Colombo flight is amongst one of the five flights that will land on Monday in Melbourne, reports ABC News.

Australia since March closed its borders for non-citizens, but Melbourne's airports stopped arrivals in late June after a coronavirus outbreak at two hotels was found where incoming passengers were quarantining.

Over 20,000 people contracted Covid-19 in Victoria when hotel staff got infected from people returning from other countries.

Travellers arriving in Melbourne now have to follow new guidelines under which they will not be allowed to leave their hotel rooms dedicated for quarantine.

The model is similar to the one used in Sydney where thousands of people returned from overseas and no cluster was detected.

Australia has confirmed nearly 28,000 Covid-19 cases and 908 deaths since the pandemic began.

There are only 44 active cases in the country and most of these people are in hotel quarantine.



