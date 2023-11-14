First images of suspicious cocaine discovered in White House surface

The first images of cocaine, which were found inside the White House in July, were released and circulated on social media after the Daily Mail accessed it from the Secret Service through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Secret Service agents had found the suspicious white-colored substance in the West Wing's publicly accessible area on July 2 which had prompted the complex's brief evacuation. After the white powder was discovered, fire and emergency service personnel reached the scene and quickly tested the material. In the preliminary examinations, it was revealed that the white powder was indeed cocaine.

At the time when the substance was discovered in the White House, US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was once a crack cocaine addict, were present at Camp David.



The drug was found in a highly secure area of the White House accessible only to top-level staffers and direct guests of the President, including the first family.



The Secret Service suspended their investigation.

The Secret Service, which closed the investigation of the case on July 14, stated that they had "not been unable to identify a suspect" since no DNA or fingerprints were found on the small bag, as reported by The New York Post.

''Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,'' stated the Secret Service, in a statement. As per the Secret Service, the box which showed "insufficient DNA" was tested by the FBI lab and they were not able to recover any fingerprints.

Investigators failed to exactly figure out when the cocaine bag was deposited in the cubby which was near the West Wing's lower entrance. It should be noted that the cubby was near the entrance of the West Wing, where the maximum presidential business happens and "where staff-led tours of the White House pass on their way into the West Wing".

Meanwhile, it was also reported that someone may have left the bag of cocaine behind while taking the tour of the White House.

Former US president Donald Trump at the time had criticised Joe Biden and his son and alleged that it was kept for their use. ''Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,'' he had stated, on his social media platform Truth Social.