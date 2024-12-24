Paris, France

Around 1,200 people were evacuated after a fire alarm buzzed due to a short circuit in France's most attractive tourist place, the Eiffel Tower, on Tuesday (Dec 24). After the chaos, the tower's management company said it was not a fire but a short circuit, the British news agency Mirror reported.

Advertisment

Emergency services were reported on the scene, and the evacuated people were taken away from the tower. It is currently closed, and maintenance is underway with an investigation being carried out.

Watch | Israel Confirms Assassination Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh In Iran

Advertisment

A spokesperson of the tower's management company SETE told the Mirror that the fire turned out to be "a short circuit in an elevator power rail".

"The technical problem occurred between the second floor and the top of the monument, causing the fire alarm to be triggered at 10.50 am. By current safety procedures, we evacuated the monument," the spokesperson further added in their statement.

He further said that no visitors were put in danger.

Advertisment

Just after the news came out, wild speculations flooded social media, with one X user writing, "A fire is currently raging at the Eiffel Tower. The monument has just been evacuated. An emergency response company has established a perimeter, but firefighters are unable to access the flames."

Also read | 'Trying civilians lacks transparency': US, UK slams Pakistan for sentencing civilians

Another social media user wrote, "A fire is in progress at the Eiffel Tower. Flames were observed in the elevator shaft between the 1st and 2nd floors. All people in the vicinity have been evacuated. The firefighters are still working." While another person said: "After Notre Dame, we now have the Eiffel Tower on fire!" Mirror reported.

(With inputs from agencies)