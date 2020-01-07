Finland's PM Sanna Marin wants four-day work week with six-hour days

Finland's new prime minister Sanna Marin, 34, has said that the country will soon introduce a four-day work week which involves six-hour days.

Marin belonging to Finland's Social Democrat had taken office in December by winning a confidence vote in Parliament replacing Antti Rinne.

PM Marin told the New Europe magazine that she believes people need to spend more time with families while adding that people needed to also look at other aspects of life including hobbies and culture.

Finland's neighbour Sweden had earlier implemented a six-hour work week back in 2015.

Interestingly, in November last year, the Indian government had suggested nine-hour working day in a draft wage code. India's Factory Act of 1948 states that an adult cannot work for more than 48 hours a week which includes not more than nine hours a day for any week.

According to a survey conducted two years ago, India was rated as the "hardest working country" with employees who work for five days a week even if they had an option to work for lesser days. Mexico was ranked second in the list.

The study conducted by US workforce management firm Kronos had said the US led with "overtime" for workers followed by India.

India's labour law mandates that if a worker does "overtime" then the person is entitled to get twice the amount of wages to the ordinary wages.

The law also says that "overtime work" should not exceed ten hours a day and 54 hours a week.