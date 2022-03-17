Economist Peter Schiff trolled for criticising Zelensky's attire during US Congress address

Financial commentator Peter Schiff faced heavy criticism after taking a jibe at Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s clothing during his virtual address to the US Congress.

Zelensky was praised for his emotional appeal to the Congress where he called on US lawmakers to take action against Russia for invading Ukraine. He also asked US President Joe Biden to increase the sanctions and to also implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

However, Schiff, who is the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Inc., a broker-dealer based in Connecticut, was not impressed with Zelensky’s speech and took to Twitter to talk about his attire.

Schiff tweeted, "I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the US Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the United States."

The tweet quickly trolled with most users lashing out saying he is out of touch with reality while also criticising him for making such a statement in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

There were also a number of people who posted pictures of Ukrainian cities in the aftermath of conflict and tweeted that “he is wearing the right suit for the job.”

Schiff, however, stood by his opinion. While responding to a user’s post about how difficult it is to wear a suit in a war zone, he wrote - "He would not have had to press a suit. I'm sure he had a clean suit hanging in the same closet as his t-shirts. Plus even if there were not suits available, maybe a long-sleeved shirt with a collar."

