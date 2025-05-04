Harry Kane finally won his first senior career trophy at the age of 31 after Bayer Leverkusen’s draw to SC Freiburg on Sunday (May 4). The 2-2 draw for Leverkusen meant that Bayern Munich were officially crowned the Bundesliga champions and reclaimed their crown. The draw for Leverkusen mathematically means they won’t be able to catch Bayern Munich on the league table as the Bavarians will lift their 34th Bundesliga title next Saturday when they host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich reclaim Bundesliga title

Needing three points to reclaim the Bundesliga title on matchday 32, Bayern were close to sealing the title on Saturday as they were winning 3-2 against RB Leipzig. However, a last-gasp equaliser meant Bayern were made to wait for another day to mathematically win the Bundesliga title. The point on Saturday for Bayern meant, had Leverkusen failed to win against Freiburg on Sunday they would be crowned German champions.

Xabi Alonso’s side did not have the best of starts as they trailed 1-0 at the break before Freiburg’s lead was doubled by an own goal in the second half. The result meant Bayern were heading to their 34th title while Leverkusen were on the brink of defeat.

However, Florian Wirtz (82nd) and Jonathan Tah (93rd minute) scored late on for the away side as they rescued a point, but handing the Bundesliga to Bayern.

Finally Harry Kane has his hands on a trophy

The title win means Bayern have reclaimed the title they lost to Leverkusen last season under Thomas Tuchel. On the other hand, 31-year-old Harry Kane will lift his first title on coming Saturday having seen his trophy drought come to an end. He had a trophyless spell at Tottenham Hotspur while his first season with Bayern also ended trophyless. He had previously finished runners-up in the Champions League, Premier League and League Cup with Spurs while his England career also had close trophy moments.

Kane’s England lost back-to-back Euro finals in 2020 (held in 2021) and 2024 while they lost to Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal.