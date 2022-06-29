Finally, Finland, Sweden get formal invites to join NATO

Sweden and Finland have finally got the formal invite to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The announcement was made by the NATO Heads of State and Government in a declaration. This is a historic expansion of the defense bloc. It is happening at a time when Russian invasion of Ukraine is ongoing. This became possible after Turkey dropped its objections to the expansion.

Also Read: 'We're stepping up': Biden announces US military reinforcements in Europe

"We reaffirm our commitment to NATO's Open Door Policy. Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign the Accession Protocols. The accession of Finland and Sweden will make them safer, NATO stronger, and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure. The security of Finland and Sweden is of direct importance to the Alliance, including during the accession process," the statement said on Wednesday.

WATCH | Turkiye signs agreement to support Finland, Sweden NATO bids

Following the invitation, the process of ratification for the two nations may take some time, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. "...we need a ratification process in 30 parliaments; that always takes some time, but I expect also that to go rather quickly because allies are ready to try to make that ratification process happen as quickly as possible," Stoltenberg added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)