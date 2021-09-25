Finally, Canada secures release of two nationals detained in China for three years

In what could bring a sigh of relief, two Canadians, who were detained by China for nearly three years, have been released by the country, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have boarded a plane, which is headed for Canada at about 7.30 pm ET on Friday, and would land in Canada on Saturday, the PM said.

Watch:

At a press briefing, Trudeau said, "These two men have gone through an unbelievably difficult ordeal for the past 1,000 days, they have shown strength, perseverance and grace and we are all inspired by that.”

In 2018, China detained businessman Spavor and former diplomat Kovrig on espionage charges shortly after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant related to the company's dealings in Iran.

Also Read | Canada: Catholic Church apologises 'unequivocally' for indigenous people abuse in schools

The PM did not discuss details about how the release was made possible but thanked Canadian allies for their support.

Although it may be clearly evident, China has been consistently denying that the cases were in any way related.

Also Read: Hong Kong Is holding elections. It wants them to look real.

Meanwhile, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has also been freed from all charges by a Canadian judge.

British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes announced that the Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou should be allowed to return to China. The judge has also ordered the authorities to lift her bail conditions immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)