Final suspect in Canadian stabbing spree arrested after dour-day manhunt, say police

The second and the final suspect in the Canada stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded was arrested and taken into custody after a four-day manhunt, police have said.

"Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, at approximately 3.30 pm today (Wednesday)," Saskatchewan police said in a statement.

"There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation,” it added.

His arrest comes two days after his brother and co-accused Damien was found dead. The Royal Canadian Mountain Police (RCMP) found Damien’s body on Monday in a grassy area on the First Nation.

They said that the 31-year-old murder suspect died from injuries that did not seem to be self-inflicted.

According to police, they got a tip-off about a person who was reported to be armed with a knife and sighted in the town of Wakaw and in the city of Prince Albert.

Wakaw is about 40 miles (64 kilometres) south of Prince Albert. Both are in Saskatchewan.

He was spotted in a 2008 white Chevrolet Avalanche with Saskatchewan license plate No. 953 LPL. The vehicle was reported stolen at 2:10 p.m. local time, the RCMP said, reports CBS news.

Myles has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. His brother, Damien, was also facing charges before he was found dead on Monday.

The police had begun the manhunt on Sunday morning after reports of multiple stabbings in areas resided by the Indigenous communities—James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

All the victims, except one, were members of the Cree community. The other was a widower who lived with his adult grandson in nearby Weldon. Those wounded in the attack were 17 adults and one young teen, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

