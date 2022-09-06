Canada mass stabbing: One of the two suspects found dead

Police announced on Monday that one suspect has been found dead and that his injuries were not self-inflicted in connection with the stabbing killings of ten persons in the Canadian state of Saskatchewan. They are still looking for a second suspect.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found deceased, and according to Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, they think Myles Sanderson, 30, is hurt and on the run.

They suspect Myles is in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, even though Damien's body was discovered close to the stabbing locations.

“His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point,” said RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, as reported by AP.

Authorities at the James Smith Cree Nation and the Saskatchewan hamlet of Weldon claim that some of the victims were targeted while others allegedly looked to have been picked at random. They have not stated a motive for the crimes, but a top Indigenous elder implied that drugs may have played some role.

Authorities have sent out advisories in Canada's three large prairie provinces, which also include Manitoba and Alberta, and notified US border officials, even though they suspect Myles is in Regina, roughly 335 kilometres south of where the stabbings occurred.

Fear swept through the rural, working-class area of Saskatchewan that was terrorised by the crimes, as one suspect was still at large. According to a witness who claimed to have lost family members, people with bloody wounds could be seen all over the Indigenous reserve.

Given that similar crimes are less frequent in Canada than they are in the United States, the stabbing attack was one of the country's bloodiest mass murders. In 2020, a man posing as a police officer shot individuals inside their houses and started fires all around the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people in the bloodiest gun spree in Canadian history. Ten pedestrians were killed in Toronto in 2019 by a man using a van.

(with inputs from agencies)