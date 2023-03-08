Fiji's former PM Bainimarama quits parliament following 'unjustified' suspension

Former Fijian prime minister Frank Bainimarama made his resignation official on Wednesday (March 8), after a three-year suspension from the Fijian parliament.

In a statement on the Facebook page of his FijiFirst party, Bainimarama claimed that he had submitted his resignation "with immediate effect," but that he had no intention of leaving politics.

The 68-year-old had been the prime minister of Fiji since a fiercely contested general election in December of last year. He had taken office in a bloodless coup in 2006.

Following a speech in which the opposition leader criticised both the president and his successor, Sitiveni Rabuka, parliament suspended the man until 2026.

The constitution, according to Bainimarama, was "being stripped away almost on a daily basis" by Rabuka's new administration, which he charged Katonivere of neglecting to defend.

Bainimarama called his three-year ban for violating parliamentary process "unwarranted and most definitely unreasonable" in a statement on Wednesday.

"However, the decision has been made by parliament through (a) vote and I have complied with the decision," he added.

The resignation of Bainimarama, who will continue to lead FijiFirst, ensures that his opposition party will always be able to have 26 seats in the 55-seat legislature.

"This is to ensure that we keep the three-uneven-legged stool in check," he added, referring to Rabuka's coalition government.

A FijiFirst politician will take over his parliamentary seat, and Bainimarama said that the party will designate one of his former ministers, Inia Seruiratu, as the next opposition leader at the next meeting.

He continued by saying he will continue to play an active role in national politics.

(With inputs from agencies)