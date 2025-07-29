/Fighter jet close to crashing? Spanish EF-18 Hornet jet nearly crashes during beach airshow - WATCH

A Spanish Air Force fighter jet almost lost control during an airshow at a crowded beach in Gijon last week. According to the viral video, the jet had a close call as it appeared to crash during the airshow. The incident happened on July 27 during the Gijon Air Festival in San Lorenzo Bay in northern Spain's Asturias. The video of the Spanish Air Force EF-18 Hornet fighter jet went viral on Tuesday (July 29), days after the incident happened.

According to the video, Spanish Air Force fighter jet Hornet was flying at a very high altitude towards the beach packed with viewers, as it executed a hard right roll.

Watch here:

Some observers are calling the incident "close to crashing". After the jet flew towards the beach at a low altitude, it soon recovered and climbed back up.

Spanish Air Force issues statement

After the video of the incident went viral, the Spanish Air Force issued a statement saying that the jet performed the evasive manoeuvre after detecting a flock of birds in its flight path.

“Many of you have been asking us, so in this thread, we’ll tell you what happened during the Gijon air festival. As you have seen, one of our F-18 fighters performed an evasive manoeuvre upon detecting a flock of birds in its path," the Spanish Air Force said in its post.

"This action is part of the standard protocol to preserve both the pilot’s safety and the public’s security," the post further read.

The statement added that the Spanish aviators are trained to react in milliseconds to any unforeseen event. In this case, the pilot acted with exemplary speed and professionalism, avoiding a possible collision without compromising the exhibition.