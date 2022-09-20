Feminists seethe after politicians defend an MP accused of slapping his wife

Adrien Quatennens, Member of Parliament (MP) and the leader of France's radical-Left La France Insoumise (LFI) party, and his supporters have come under fire from feminists and anti-domestic violence campaigners. Reportedly, after Quatennens admitted to slapping his wife, his party members applauded his move, much to the ire of women's rights activists.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a former Presidential candidate of LFI blamed the police, media, and social media for prying on a marriage that was on the verge of breaking whilst praising Quatennens for his 'dignity and courage'.

Similarly, another LFI leader named Sophia Chikirou heaped praises for Quatennens' “honesty and self-sacrifice” while advising the public to leave the couple alone.

Seeing the situation was already delicate, Mélenchon and Chikirou's statements added fuel to the fire. Fondation des Femmes (Women’s Foundation) released a statement urging Mélenchon to educate himself about marital violence.

Meanwhile, feminist movement Nous Toutes (All of Us) and its leader Caroline de Haas wrote, “The violence at the heart of a couple is unacceptable, whatever conflicts are present...I send all my support to women victims everywhere in the world.”

“If Adrien Quatennens’ statement could be viewed with a certain amount of sympathy (not for the slap of course), Jean-Luc Mélenchon has just ruined that.” said Anne-Laurence Petel, centre right Renaissance party

Read more: India condemns Leicester violence and vandalism of Hindu religious premises

It is pertinent to note that Quatennens only came out with an apology statement after the information of the assault on his wife was leaked to the French press. Afterward, Quatennens released a statement to arrest the slide.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Quatennens admitted to the attack. He acknowledged the relationship between the couple had grown strained and that during an argument, he 'seized her wrist' and took away her mobile phone after which the assault transpired.

“To get it back, she jumped on my back. I got away and in getting away she hit her elbow. In a context of extreme tension and mutual aggression, I slapped her.I profoundly regret this action and I have said sorry many times." read the statement.

Quatennens is one of the leading faces of the left party. It was his campaign that stopped French President Emmanuel Macron from reaching a working majority in this year's parliamentary elections. However, in the immediate aftermath of the controversy, he has quit his post as the party co-ordinator.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: