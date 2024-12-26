A female drug dealer has gained fans over the internet after police shared her ‘glam’ mugshot. Kirsty Sansum, 30, was caught while attempting to bring three kilograms of cocaine into UK’s Gloucestershire along with three others and given a suspended sentence.

Social media users react to ‘glamourous’ mugshot

According to the New York Post, social media users swooned over Sansum and her partner’s mugshot pictures, which the police shared. In the picture, she could be seen dressed in a grey hoodie with tattoos and piercings, her blonde hair tied up in a bun as she looked at the camera with a bold look.

“She’s a looker,” a user wrote on social media. While another said, “A really attractive bunch – and easily recognisable. A happy ending for Xmas.” Some users called her “glamorous”.

Police arrest four in drug bust

According to Gloucestershire Constabulary, four arrests have been made following the drug bust: Sansum, along with 29-year-old John Rogers, 28-year-old Kingsley Williams, and 30-year-old Aaron Russell. After an investigation by the Gloucestershire Constabulary's Serious and Organised Crime Unit, all four of them have pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine.

Sansum and Rogers were arrested by the police for having three large blocks of cocaine in their car. Further investigation and their mobile data revealed the involvement of Russell and Williams, who were arrested as well. The police have estimated the street value of the drugs of between £240,000 and £300,000 ($300,998 and $376,248).

Rogers received a five years and three months prison sentence, Williams is to serve six years and nine months and Russell will be in jail for six years.

According to the police statement, “Sansum was sentenced to 32 months reduced to two years suspended sentence, with drug rehabilitation order for nine months and 100 hours unpaid work.”

“This was a significant conspiracy to bring thousands of pounds worth of drugs into our county,” Detective Inspector Matt Phillips, of the Serious Organised Crime Unit, said. “These drugs would have eventually ended up on our streets, bringing misery to the lives of our communities.”

He added, “Considering no drugs were found on Russell or Williams, the level of investigation and the length of their sentences demonstrates that we will work tirelessly to bring those involved in the drugs trade to justice.”

(With inputs from agencies)