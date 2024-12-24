California, USA

Sunil Yadav, an infamous drug smuggler wanted in several cases in Rajasthan, was shot dead in California’s Stockton city on Tuesday (Dec 24), reported multiple news agencies. He was an ill-famed person known for getting drugs into India via the Pakistan route. Previously his name had come in connection with a case of seizure of drugs worth $35.23 million.

Inside details

> According to reports Lawrence Bishnoi gang member has claimed the killing of Yadav. Gangster Rohit Godara owned up to the entire incident.

> "He had worked with Punjab police to get our brother Ankit Bhadu killed in an encounter. We have avenged him," said Godara, as reported by NDTV.

> Previously he absconded as his name came in Ankit Bhadu's encounter death. "In the US, he was sharing information about our brothers," Godara added.

Sunil Yadav’s details

> Sunil belonged to Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district. He fled to the USA two years ago and started living there under a forged identity of Rahul.

> He was on cordial terms with Lawrence Bishnoi but Ankit Bhadu's killing turned against him, according to the report.

> He stayed in Dubai, and Rajasthan police had manoeuvred to get him arrested by the authorities in Dubai. He was brought back to India later.

> Sunil was arrested in connection with the murder of a jeweller, Pankaj Soni, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district but got out on bail.

The police are investigating how he was shot by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member Rohit Godara.

Earlier arrests of Bishnoi gang members

The Punjab Police had apprehended two members of the Bishnoi gang after an interesting chase and a shootout in Jalandhar. They seized three pistols and several cartridges from them.

The cops were fired upon by the suspect during the chase, which triggered the police to knock them down, said police. The suspects who were arrested have numerous cases registered against them, including extortion, murder, the Arms Act, and drug laws, said the police.

(With inputs from agencies)