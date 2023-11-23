FBI’s probe conclusion on car explosion near Canada border fuels conspiracy theories

The social media platforms in the US were replete with anti-Muslim conspiracy theories after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that the car explosion near a bridge linking US and Canada was not connected to terror incident.

The FBI said late Wednesday in a statement that the matter will be monitored as a traffic investigation.

"FBI Buffalo has concluded our investigation at the scene of the Rainbow Bridge incident. A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials and no terrorism nexus was identified," a statement from the agency read.

The car crash and subsequent explosion on the US side of the Rainbow Bridge, which connects to Canada at Niagara Falls, New York, had claimed two lives.

The explosion prompted many, including the Department of Homeland Security, to suspect that might be a case of a terror incident.

Many initially believed to be a terror incident

But New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday evening at a press conference told the media there was no evidence linking to a terrorist attack.

She also told reporters that there was no indication of any explosives at the scene. Her remarks were later echoed by the FBI.

However, some were not convinced with the explanation provided by the federal agency and started connecting the whole incident to a plot to sabotage the upcoming Thanksgiving, when holiday-related travel between the US and Canada is at its peak.

Conspiracies abound

The FBI is suspecting that the Car Bomb Explosion TERRORIST ATTACK at the Rainbow Bridge US-Canada border in Niagara Falls could have been heading directly to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NEW YORK CITY,” far-right influencer Laura Loomer posted on X on Wednesday.

“FBI and NYPD on extreme high alert and advising no travel to NEW YORK City. THEY ARE ALSO NOW LOOKING FOR A SECOND VEHICLE! STAY OUT OF NEW YORK CITY! AMERICA IS UNDER ATTACK BY ISLAMISTS AGAIN! (sic)” Loomer continued.

Also read | Far-right's Wilders seeks to form Dutch govt after shock election win

“JUST IN: Following the Islamic terrorist attacking at the US-Canada border today, The Buffalo international airport has closed all arriving and departing international flights. They are concerned this isn’t a ‘one off’. Police are also still looking for the second vehicle that got away. It could also possibly be filled with explosives,” she later said.

While another user wrote, "Wow! The FBI concludes their investigation after half a day, and yet we still don't know anything about the Vegas shooter.”