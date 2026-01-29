/FBI searches election office in Fulton county over Trump's election fraud claims

The FBI on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the election office in Fulton county, Georgia, over President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, according to a FBI spokesperson. This comes just one week after Trump predicted prosecutions over claims of widespread fraud in the elections. The claims made by the Republican leader has often been rejected by courts and state and federal officials.

This also come at a time when FBI and Justice Department are trying to investigate perceived political enemies of Trump, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Fulton, most populous county and a Democratic stronghold has for years been Trumps are of focus to prove his claims of election fraud in 2020, which went Democrat Joe Biden's way.

The warrant sought all ballots from the 2020 election in Fulton county, tabulator tapes, ballot images and voter rolls, reported the Guardian. The area around the large warehouse building that houses the county elections hub was secured before loading boxes from the building into trucks.

An FBI spokesperson said agents were “executing a court authorized law enforcement action”. While county Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts said, " “We don’t know why they took them, and we don’t know where they’re taking them to."

