Published: Jan 29, 2026, 16:28 IST | Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 16:28 IST
FBI searches election office in Fulton county over Trump's election fraud claims

Federal Bureau of Investigation logo Photograph: (Wikimediacommons)

The area around the large warehouse building that houses the county elections hub was secured before loading boxes of ballots from the building into trucks.

The FBI on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the election office in Fulton county, Georgia, over President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, according to a FBI spokesperson. This comes just one week after Trump predicted prosecutions over claims of widespread fraud in the elections. The claims made by the Republican leader has often been rejected by courts and state and federal officials.

This also come at a time when FBI and Justice Department are trying to investigate perceived political enemies of Trump, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Fulton, most populous county and a Democratic stronghold has for years been Trumps are of focus to prove his claims of election fraud in 2020, which went Democrat Joe Biden's way.

The warrant sought all ballots from the 2020 election in Fulton county, tabulator tapes, ballot images and voter rolls, reported the Guardian. The area around the large warehouse building that houses the county elections hub was secured before loading boxes from the building into trucks.

An FBI spokesperson said agents were “executing a court authorized law enforcement action”. While county Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts said, " “We don’t know why they took them, and we don’t know where they’re taking them to."

Trump and allies have repeatedly claimed that election workers pulled ballots out of suitcases after counting had ended. However, the claims were debunked by courts and Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s lawyers, was ordered to pay two election workers $148.1m in damages after a defamation suit was filed against them.

