FBI has enough evidence to prosecute Hunter Biden for tax crimes, report says

A report by The Washington Post says that the FBI had gathered what the body believes was sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, with tax-related crimes and for making a false statement when purchasing a gun. The sources told the publication that evidence gathered by FBI and IRS investigators was sent to the US Attorney's office in Delaware.

But the US attorney in Delaware, who is overseeing the investigation of the president’s son, has not yet decided whether to file criminal charges in the case, the Post reported.

Biden's lawyers have slammed the FBI for the leak. A lawyer for Hunter Biden, Chris Clark, told the Post that federal agents are not allowed to leak information to the media.

"It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one," Clark said in a statement.

"As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense," Clark added.

Soon after Joe Biden won the presidency, Hunter Biden had confirmed he was under investigation for tax-related issues in 2020. Hunter Biden’s business dealings and consultancies in Ukraine and China have been the subject of scrutiny for a long time, besides inviting questions about the ethics of his connections to foreign businesses given his father’s political influence.

Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives in 2019 for trying to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up what he alleged was compromising information on Hunter Biden.

The investigations aim to uncover whether Hunter Biden failed to declare income related to different business dealings, including overseas, the Washington Post reported.

The US attorney's office in Delaware has been investigating Hunter Biden since at least 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)