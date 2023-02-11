FBI finds another classified document during search of ex-VP Mike Pence home

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found an additional classified document at the property of former vice president Mike Pence on Friday (February 10). This development comes two weeks after Pence had acknowledged that he is having a "small number" of government files at his home. Details of the document were not revealed.

In a statement, Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley said that the officials and agents had turned up the material in a "thorough and unrestricted" five-hour search of the Carmel, Indiana house. The search was conducted with Pence's consent, he noted.

O'Malley further added that they removed "one document with classified markings and six additional without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel".

He also mentioned that Pence and his legal team "fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities." During the search, Pence and his wife were not at home.

However, a member of his legal team was reportedly present. The Justice Department got full access to the home for the search.

Last month, Pence said that an aide had uncovered classified papers. The Republican, who is weighing a run for the presidency in 2024, reported that the documents might have been taken with other material when he left the White House in January 2021.

