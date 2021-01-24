FBI arrests 34-year-old Texas man threatening to 'assassinate' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the US Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Garret Miller, who is from the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested on Friday after being named in a five-count federal complaint, including for making death threats and trespassing offences.

Prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to keep Miller, in jail ahead of a court appearance, according to court records.

Images of social media posts allegedly authored by Miller, which appear to announce his trip to the Capitol and threaten the life of Ocasio-Cortez as well as a Capitol Police officer, are cited in the court filing.

Prosecutors said Miller made numerous threatening remarks online, including one instance in which he commented: "next time we bring the guns" on a Twitter video showing rioters exiting a Capitol building.

As rioters broke into the Capitol, Ocasio-Cortez worried that her colleagues in Congress might divulge her location to the mob, putting her at risk for kidnapping or worse, according to an Instagram Live video she recorded on January 12.

Ocasio-Cortez also said she experienced "a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die" on January 6, adding that she could not get into specifics for security reasons, according to a Washington Post account of the video. "I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive."

Ocasio-Cortez on Friday posted Miller's charging documents on Twitter and then tweeted: ''On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed."

Miller's attorney, Clint Broden, said that Miller regrets the actions he took ''in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump."

''His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future," Broden said.

''He looks forward to putting all of this behind him." Miller is scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday.

''We are hopeful that, given his family support and regret for his actions, he will be released so that he can resolve the charges against him in a timely fashion," Broden said.