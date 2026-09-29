The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially placed notorious gangster Satinderjeet Singh, aka Goldy Brar, on its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest. The FBI said Singh and the imprisoned gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi are charged with ordering the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.

“Singh is a dangerous individual. We have made it a priority to apprehend him, which is why we are adding him to the FBI’s notorious top 10 most wanted list,” said Patrick Grandy, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

“Singh is known to reside in California and various parts of Canada,” Grandy said.

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The announcement marks a major escalation in international law enforcement efforts targeting transnational crime syndicates operating across North America and Asia. Brar, who becomes the 543rd fugitive added to the historic list, faces multiple federal indictments in the United States, including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy, extortion, and narcotics trafficking.

Brar serves as the primary North American operational leader for the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group. Operating from a prison cell in India via contraband communications, Bishnoi allegedly delegated international operations to trusted lieutenants like Brar. The syndicate has been linked to a trail of violence across North America, including targeted assassinations, kidnappings, armed extortions, and large-scale drug smuggling—including the theft of over 500 kg of cocaine from rival cartels in the Los Angeles region.

Among the most high-profile offences detailed in federal court documents is the June 2023 assassination of Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

Bishnoi and Brar are charged with ordering the targeted killing.

Canadian authorities designated the Bishnoi syndicate as a terrorist entity in September 2025, highlighting its routine use of public violence and social media threat campaigns to extort individuals within Indian diaspora communities worldwide.

Brar’s inclusion in the Top Ten list stems from ‘Operation Hardball’, a years-long multi-agency investigation that unsealed indictments against 37 defendants connected to India-based transnational crime groups in July 2026.

While 28 defendants have been located or taken into custody, five key fugitives remain at large along with Brar.

Law enforcement leaders from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that placing Brar on the global list ensures his face will be publicised worldwide until he is captured.

Considered extremely violent and dangerous, Brar is believed to be hiding in California or Canada. Authorities advise the public to avoid direct interaction and to submit tips directly to the FBI.

The reward for Singh is twenty times the $50,000 the FBI offered in July, when he was among 37 defendants charged across three indictments in ‘Operation Hard Ball’, a years-long investigation by the FBI, the RCMP and the Los Angeles Police Department into India-based crime syndicates.