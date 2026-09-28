/Indian-origin Chirantan ‘CJ’ Desai to lead Meta’s Enterprise Platform, report directly to Zuckerberg

Meta has appointed Indian-origin executive Chirantan Desai, aka CJ Desai, to lead its new Enterprise Platform as the company looks to bring its AI models, agents and technology stack to businesses. Desai, who was president and CEO of database company MongoDB Inc., has stepped down, effective immediately, to join Meta Platforms, where he will report directly to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

A release from Meta said that Chirantan Desai will head its new Enterprise Platform, which will help businesses use AI to grow and transform in new ways.

Meta plans to leverage strengths that few other companies have, including advanced models, leading agents, large-scale infrastructure, and years of working closely with businesses.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meta aims to bring its full technology stack, including Muse Agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code, and more, to businesses and developers to help them grow.

Before MongoDB, Desai led product and engineering at Cloudflare and spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow as president and COO.

With Desai on board, Meta Enterprise Platform will focus on turning its AI stack into products and services that companies can easily deploy across their businesses.

“As with Muse, security and privacy are built into Meta’s enterprise products from the outset. Our goal is to make Meta the place enterprises come to scale their businesses. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to working with our customers along this journey,” Desai said.

The social media giant’s push into the AI agent market with its Muse personal AI assistant has seen a rush of consumer demand, overtaking OpenAI’s ChatGPT as the leading free iOS app.

MongoDB’s board is looking for Desai’s replacement and has, for now, brought back Dev Ittycheria as interim president and CEO, the company said in its release on Monday.

MongoDB said in a statement that it “remains confident” in its business outlook and reaffirmed its guidance for Q3FY27 that it provided earlier this month.

Trending Stories

Desai’s move to Meta comes amid the Silicon Valley giant’s big bets on artificial intelligence (AI) and investor expectation of high returns on billions spent on AI infrastructure.

Last week, Meta announced it is moving into the AI agent market with the Muse personal AI assistant. The product saw large demand and overtook OpenAI’s ChatGPT as the leading free iOS app.