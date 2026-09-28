/Delhi Police take legal action against PWD minister Parvesh Verma over slapping incident

Delhi Police booked state PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday (September 28) after a row erupted over an alleged slap to a boy during a road inspection in west Delhi. Police also registered another FIR based on a separate complaint, with more details awaited. Police action comes a day after a video of Verma surfaced on social media, appearing to slap a man during a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar-Vikaspuri area. The man whom Verma slapped has been identified as Sahib Singh. He was recording the proceedings when the confrontation took place.