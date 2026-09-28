/Delhi Police take legal action against PWD minister Parvesh Verma over slapping incident

Delhi Police booked state PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday (September 28) after a row erupted over an alleged slap to a boy during a road inspection in west Delhi. Police also registered another FIR based on a separate complaint, with more details awaited. Police action comes a day after a video of Verma surfaced on social media, appearing to slap a man during a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar-Vikaspuri area. The man whom Verma slapped has been identified as Sahib Singh. He was recording the proceedings when the confrontation took place.
According to news agency PTI, police have registered a cognisable report (NCR) against Parvesh Verma over the slapping incident and voluntarily causing hurt. The incident occurred on Sunday while Verma was inspecting a newly built road. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and his associates were present and questioned the quality of the construction. A video circulating online appears to show Verma knocking Sahib Singh's phone down and then slapping him. Singh later claimed that the minister's security personnel also shoved and threatened him.