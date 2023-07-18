Plane crash in Poland: Five killed after aircraft collides with hangar

Tragedy struck at a skydiving centre in Chrcynno, central Poland, as a plane crashed into a hangar in bad weather on Monday (July 17).

Authorities confirmed that five people died, including the pilot and four others seeking shelter from the stormy weather inside the hangar, as reported by AFP.

Additionally, eight people sustained injuries in the crash, according to Monika Nowakowska-Brynda, a spokesperson for the firefighters, reported the Associated Press. Details of the Poland air crash The tragedy unfolded at the airfield in Chrcynno, as confirmed by the local fire department. Police were alerted to the accident at 17:40 GMT.

The crash took place in the village of Chrcynno, approximately 47 kilometres (29 miles) from Warsaw.

Authorities swiftly dispatched four helicopters and 10 ambulances to the scene to provide assistance. The local fire department shared a photo on Facebook, revealing the protruding tail of the plane from a hangar.

Reports indicate that the crashed aircraft was a Cessna 208. Inside the hangar, there were individuals seeking shelter from adverse weather conditions at the time of the incident, according to statements from fire brigade spokeswoman.

Weather conditions are considered a possible factor contributing to the crash.

Authorities are likely to initiate an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

The crash marks the most devastating incident of its kind since 2014, when a small plane crash near the southern city of Czestochowa claimed the lives of 11 people, reported the Associated Press.

