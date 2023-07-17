'Unusual cat deaths' in Poland attributed to bird flu: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Poland has become the first country to report a high number of cats infected with bird flu across a wide area. Despite this development, the risk of human infection remains low. Polish health authorities informed the WHO about a month ago regarding unusual cat deaths occurring throughout the country, reported AFP news agency.

Following their investigation, it was found that 29 cats tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus. A total of 46 cats and one captive caracal were tested for the virus. Among the infected animals, 14 were euthanized, and 11 others died. The most recent death was reported on June 30. Source of infection unknown The exact source of the cats' exposure to the virus remains unknown and a probe is on.

"The source of the exposure of cats to the virus is currently unknown and epizootic investigations are ongoing," WHO said in a statement.

Europe has been experiencing its worst-ever outbreak of bird flu since late 2021, with severe outbreaks also reported in North and South America.

This has led to the culling of tens of millions of poultry worldwide, with many carrying the H5N1 strain of the virus, which was first identified in 1996. Recently, there has been a concerning increase in infections among mammals. Unprecedented number of infected cats While sporadic cases of H5N1 infections in cats have been reported before, the current situation in Poland is the first time such a high number of infected cats has been observed over a wide geographical area within a single country.

As of July 12, no humans who had contact with the infected cats reported any symptoms of bird flu. The WHO has completed the surveillance period for all contacts.

The risk of human infection following exposure to infected cats has been assessed as low for the general population in Poland. However, for individuals such as cat owners, veterinarians, and others who are regularly exposed to H5N1-infected cats without using personal protective equipment, the risk is considered low to moderate. Human bird flu cases Human infections of bird flu are rare but can cause severe disease with a high mortality rate when they occur. Most cases are the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or contaminated environments. The WHO has received 12 reports of human H5N1 cases worldwide since 2020, with four being severe cases and eight mild or asymptomatic cases.