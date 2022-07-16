FARC dissident leader Ivan Mordisco, alongwith nine others neutralised by Colombian forces

Nestor Gregorio Vera alias Ivan Mordisco, leader of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC, along with nine other rebels was killed by Colombian forces in the country's southwest region last Saturday, according to Defence Minister Diego Molano.

"With the Jupiter operation against alias 'Iván Mordisco' the last great leader of the Farc falls and the final blow is given to the dissidents." the Minister tweeted on his official handle in Spanish.

Con la operación Júpiter contra alias ‘Iván Mordisco’ cae el último gran cabecilla de las Farc y se da la estocada final a las disidencias. pic.twitter.com/hQZIqw8pWU — Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) July 15, 2022 ×

Read More: Colombia-FARC conflict: A timeline

Ivan had been a member of FARC since 1990. Initially, he started as a foot soldier and soon made his way to the top by being a sniper and explosive expert. He was particularly a violent leader who had no sense of community and treated civilians as well as his cadre workers with disdain.

After FARC and the Colombian government agreed to a peace deal (Read: Havana peace accord) in 2016, Ivan Mordisco was one of the first dissidents to abandon the process. Thereafter, he commanded the dissident first front, comprising over 400 rebels and continued to be at loggerheads with the government. After the death of Gentil Duarte in May this year, Ivan also usurped the dissident groups under the command of Duarte.

The dissidents since then had become a security threat, according to the government, which accuses them of murdering community leaders and civilians. To control the menace of drug and human trafficking as well as political killings, the Colombian government launched a military offensive against the group. As reported by WION, in February this year, the Colombian forces, in a similar kind of operation had killed 23 FARC dissidents.

Read More: Colombia says at least 23 FARC dissidents killed in operation

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: