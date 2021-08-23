Far-right, far-left protests turn violent in Portland

Far-right and left-wing protests turned violent due to clashes on Sunday (August 22) in Portland, USA. At least one man was arrested for firing a gun at demonstrators. Nobody was hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

By Sunday evening, there was no word as to the injuries caused in brawls in which opposing sides were seen dousing each other in what appeared bear spray. Car windows of rivals were smashed.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said during a briefing on Friday (August 20) that officers would not necessarily intervene to break up fights between the groups.

Portland has become a magnet for clashes between political extremists since last year.

Sunday's competing protests came on the anniversary of a clash that grew violent between right-wing and leftist crowds in downtown Portland, where a succession of street demonstrations last year followed the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020.

