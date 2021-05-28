Famous UK radio journalist died due to blood clots after taking AstraZeneca Covid jab, family claims

A famous BBC radio presenter from the UK recently lost her life and her family has claimed that the reason behind her untimely death was blood clots caused due to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Lisa Shaw, 44, got vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. A week after taking the AstraZeneca jab, she started suffering from severe headaches and then fell seriously ill a few days later.

Shaw was then admitted to the Royal Victoria infirmary in Newscastle and found she had developed blood clots.

She was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for internal bleeding and a few days later she was declared dead.

WATCH |

"We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled. We will love and miss her always," Shaw’s family said in a statement.

"It's been a huge comfort to see how loved she was by everyone whose lives she touched, and we ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve as a family."

While there has not been an official statement from the hospital, this has fuelled the rising concerns about the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UK government has been urging people under the age of 45 to take alternatives of the AstraZeneca vaccine such as Moderna, Pfizer, etc. Several other cases from around the world have also reported the development of blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine, and a few countries had also imposed a temporary ban on the vaccine till an investigation was concluded.