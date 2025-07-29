/FAMINE in Gaza: UN-backed agency issues this alert as Palestinians starve amid Israeli aid blockade

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an agency backed by the United Nations, issued a dire warning on the hunger crisis unfolding in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian enclave. It said that the ‘worst-case scenario’ of famine is playing out in the Gaza Strip, just as aid started trickling in after Israel allowed it after days of blockade.

'Thresholds reached': What did IPC say on famine situation in Gaza?

A review report of the IPC said that there is mounting evidence of ‘widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease’, driving a rise in hunger-related deaths.

Citing the latest data, it said that 'famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.

The latest alert follows IPC's warning in May that 2.1 million people are at ‘critical risk’ of famine and are facing extreme levels of food insecurity.

IPC stopped short of formally naming the situation in Gaza as a famine, saying further analysis will be done.

What is IPC, the group that issued a famine alert for Gaza?

IPC is a joint initiative by UN agencies, governments, civil society bodies, and global aid groups to identify famine conditions. The group provides evidence-based analysis of food insecurity and acute malnutrition situations. It uses a standards-based classification system to categorise food security situations. These are: acute food insecurity, chronic food insecurity and acute malnutrition.

What is famine? Why is Gaza facing possible famine?

Famine is defined as a widespread scarcity of food caused by factors including war, natural disasters and crop failure. For a famine to be declared by IPC, the criteria are: extreme lack of food, starvation or destitution for 20 per cent of households;

More than 30 per cent of children under five suffer acute malnutrition and two adults or four children out of 10,000 people die from starvation or malnutrition every day.

In Gaza's case, it's a man-made disaster, caused by Israel's weeks of aid blockade. Israeli forces and agencies are alleged to have fired at aid distribution centres, and have been blocking aid ships of international NGOs, including one led by activist Greta Thunberg.

Why are Palestinians in Gaza starving?

Israel started airdropping some aid in Gaza on Monday, but that may be too little, too late. Reportedly, thousands of people fought to lay their hands on that aid. Besides the alleged attacks and blockade by Israel, Palestinians have claimed that armed gangs are looting aid vehicles, and then selling the items at higher prices. Reportedly, one kilogram of flour is being sold for $35 in the black market. Most Gazan families can't afford it. Many Palestinian men, women and children have been lining up for food, with some reporting that the Gazans, including children, have not eaten in days.

'Make or break week' for Gazans amid hunger crisis

Global aid agencies and the United Nations have already warned that this week would be ‘make or break’ for Gazans to avert mass deaths due to starvation.

They are asking for Israel to reopen border crossings, as small increases in aid are not enough to address the unfolding hunger crisis.

Israel, meanwhile, insists that it was not responsible for the shortage of food. It is currently implementing 'tactical' pauses' in hostilities for 10 hours per day in three areas of Gaza.