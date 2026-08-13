/'Family-killing fantasies': Indian origin teen charged with murdering mother, 14-year-old brother in US; Shocking ChatGPT angle uncovered

A 17-year-old Indian origin teenager has been charged with murdering his mother and younger brother at their family home in Acton, Massachusetts, authorities said. The teen, identified as Arjun Aravind, faces two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his mother, Sudha Venkatesan, 45, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddharth Aravind. He is also facing multiple assault and vehicle-related charges.

Father raised alarm after losing contact

The deaths came to light on Tuesday (Aug 11) evening after Arjun's father contacted the police for a welfare check. He had been unable to reach his wife and children, while a tutor who was expected at the house was also unable to get inside.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police responding to the Acton home found Siddharth on the first floor and Sudha in the finished basement. Both had suffered what authorities described as obvious trauma. Officials have not yet determined the exact cause or manner of death, and investigators have not disclosed whether a weapon was involved.

According to authorities, Sudha was last seen alive when her husband left for work at around 7 am. Siddharth had gone to a recreational facility in the morning and returned home shortly after noon.

Teen allegedly searched ChatGPT for family-killing fantasies

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said investigators had uncovered what she described as concerning behaviour by Arjun.

According to Ryan, the teenager had used the internet and ChatGPT to search for theoretical ideas and fantasy stories involving the killing of his family.

Authorities said some of the searches involved creating fictional characters and "gothic novel" style stories that appeared to relate to threats against his family. Officials have not said that these searches establish a motive for the killings.

The investigation into what happened inside the home remains ongoing.

Arjun found in mother's car

Police said Arjun was not at the house when officers arrived. Investigators later determined that he had allegedly left in his mother's Honda Accord.

A search was launched, and other law enforcement agencies were alerted. The vehicle was eventually spotted early Wednesday in a parking lot in Wayland after local police responded to a business alarm.

Arjun was found inside the car and taken into custody without incident. He has also been charged with two counts each of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery, along with unauthorised use of a vehicle and motor vehicle theft.

Arjun was initially arraigned on some of the charges in juvenile court. Since Massachusetts juvenile courts do not have jurisdiction over murder charges, he is expected to face the murder and related assault charges separately in district court.