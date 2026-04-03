/Fact Check: Did Iran strike Oracle data centre in Dubai? What UAE said

As Tehran continues to retaliate across the Gulf, targeting US and Israeli targets, Iranian state media on Thursday (Apr 2) claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had targeted an Oracle data centre in Dubai. However, the Dubai Media Office denied the report, calling it “fake news”. This comes as the war in West Asia continues for over a month now, with civilian infrastructure being threatened by the strikes. In a recent threat, the IRGC warned that several major US companies in the Gulf could be targeted.

A day earlier on Wednesday (Apr 1), the IRGC claimed responsibility for an attack on Amazon cloud computing center in Bahrain. In a statement, Bahrain’s interior ministry said that civil defence teams were extinguishing a fire at a company facility following an Iranian attack. Last week, the US tech giant reported “disruption” of its Amazon Web Services region amid the war in West Asia, marking the second time its operations were affected due to the conflict.

Iran threatens to target US companies

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Earlier this week, the IRGC threatened to target 18 companies, including US tech firms, in the Gulf, warning their employees to leave their workplaces immediately. The list included US giants including Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Tesla, Nvidia, Intel, Palantir, JP Morgan, and Boeing. Iran accused the companies of acting as “spies” for the US and helping in carrying out strikes.

“These companies, starting from 8:00 pm (1630 GMT) Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1, should expect the destruction of their relevant units in exchange for every assassination in Iran,” the Guards said in a statement.

Iran strikes industrial facilities in Gulf

In a statement carried by state TV, the military’s central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said that IRGC launched a fresh wave of attacks in morning in response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iranian steel industries

“American steel industries in Abu Dhabi, American aluminium industries in Bahrain, and the Rafael arms factories of the Zionist regime” were among a number of targets, it said.

Tasnim news agency reported citing Revolutionary Guards’ navy command that data centres of Oracle in Dubai and Amazon in Bahrain were also targeted. However, Dubai authorities denied any such attack.