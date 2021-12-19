Facebook pays fine in Russia over content deemed illegal

Facebook has paid USD 229,643 in fines in Russia over content Moscow deemed illegal, Interfax news agency has reported. There is looming threat of larger fines over the tech giant.

Meta and Alphabet, parent companies of Facebook and Google respectively face a court case next week. They face allegations of violation of Russian legislation. A fine equal to their annual revenue in Russia may be imposed.

Reuters said that Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Russia in October sent state bailiffs to enforce the collection of 17 million roubles in fines imposed on Facebook. Interfax said there were no more enforcement proceedings against the company as of Sunday, citing the federal bailiff service's database.

Moscow has increased pressure on large tech firms this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.

Interfax said messaging app Telegram has also paid 15 million roubles in fines.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(With inputs from agencies)