Facebook parent Meta launches its subscription service in USA, check out the cost

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social media network Facebook, on Friday (March 17) launched its monthly subscription service in the US. Subcribers will be able to get a verification badge on their Facebook and Instagram profiles, something that's in similar vein as Elon Musk-owned Twitter.

The Meta Verified service will give users a blue badge after they verify their accounts using a government ID and will cost $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system and Google-owned Android, Meta said in a statement.

Meta said that it was testing the subscription service in February. This follows in the footsteps of Snap Inc-owned Snapchat as well as messaging app Telegram and marks the latest effort by a social media company to diversify its revenue away from advertising.

After a $44 billion buyout by Musk last year, Twitter had rolled out its Blue subscription service which lets people pay for the blue check mark previously limited to verified accounts of politicians, journalists and other public figures.

The initial launch of Twitter Blue in November had led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform, which prompted the company to halt the service and reintroduce it with different colored checks for individuals, companies and governments.

