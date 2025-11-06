Why is FAA cutting 10% flights in US? Find out the full list of affected airports

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Wednesday announced that he will reduce flight capacity by 10 per cent, affecting 40 major airports and 3,500 to 4,000 flights daily, starting on Friday.

“As we slice the data more granularly, we are seeing pressures build in a way that we don’t feel, if we allow it to go unchecked, will allow us to continue to tell the public that we operate the safest airline system in the world,” said the Federation Aviation Director Bryan Bedford

Why the FAA is cutting flights

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The drastic plan is a step to reduce air security risk as the US Government shutdown drags on. The shutdown has reached its 36th day. It has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration employees to work without pay. The move comes as airlines scramble to accommodate millions of passengers. The airlines claim that at least 3.2 million travellers have already been impacted.

Airports to be affected

The government has not disclosed the complete list of Airports to be affected. However, according to sources close to ABC News, the list includes scores of busy airports with heavy passenger and cargo traffic. The following 40 airports are cited in the list

1 ANC Anchorage International

2 ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

3 BOS Boston Logan International

4 BWI Baltimore/Washington International

5 CLT Charlotte Douglas International

6 CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

7 DAL Dallas Love

8 DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National

9 DEN Denver International

10 DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International

11 DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

12 EWR Newark Liberty International

13 FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

14 HNL Honolulu International

15 HOU Houston Hobby

16 IAD Washington Dulles International

17 IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental

18 IND Indianapolis International

19 JFK New York John F Kennedy International

20 LAS Las Vegas McCarran International

21 LAX Los Angeles International

22 LGA New York LaGuardia

23 MCO Orlando International

24 MDW Chicago Midway

25 MEM Memphis International

26 MIA Miami International

27 MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International

28 OAK Oakland International

29 ONT Ontario International

30 ORD Chicago O'Hare International

31 PDX Portland International

32 PHL Philadelphia International

33 PHX Phoenix Sky Harbour International

34 SAN San Diego International

35 SDF Louisville International

36 SEA Seattle/Tacoma International

37 SFO San Francisco International

38 SLC Salt Lake City International

39 TEB Teterboro

40 TPA Tampa International

Duffy, earlier in the week, told CNBC that the administration could “shut the whole airspace down” if the shutdown drags on.