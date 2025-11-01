/'Stop smoking crack': How Republicans are divided on supporting 42million SNAP beneficiaries

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that “I do NOT want Americans to go hungry”, but as the 2025 federal shutdown drags on, there are two contradictory impulses that seem to animate GOP messaging. 42 million people across the US are likely to be affected. According to the data from US government sources, “39% of SNAP participants were children, 20% were elderly, and 10% were nonelderly individuals with a disability”

A yawning gap between ideology and impact

The official Republican stance, however, is different from Trump's empathetic proclamation. Republicans argue that Democrats should agree to fund the government and stop using the potential lapse as a “leverage point”. Senate Republicans recently blocked a Democratic-led bill that would have provided continued funding for SNAP.

Despite having the legal basis, the United States Department of Agriculture announced that it will not use the $5billion contingency fund intended for emergencies.

GOP's performative compassion

Despite the Trump administration posting that “mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us" are falling prey to the Democratic stubbornness. The Republican populist leaders are split between whether the SNAP beneficiaries are just victims of Democrats' stubbornness or if they are just lazy crack head leeching off the system.

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville said, "A lot of young men on SNAP that should be working.” US Rep. Clay Higgins, posted on X, “Any American who has been receiving $4,200 per year of free groceries and does NOT have at least 1 month of groceries stocked should never again receive SNAP, because wow, stop smoking crack.”

Lawyer and Trump ally Mike Davis cynically said, “Get off your fat, ghetto a*s,” wrote Davis. “Get a job. Stop reproducing. Change your s**ty culture."

What happens now?

Two federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island have ordered the Trump administration to ensure SNAP benefits continue, even if only partially, using emergency funds. The federal government is now under pressure to comply, and Trump is unsure about the legality of using these specific funds. In a lengthy Truth Social post, he announced that he has instructed government lawyers to "clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible."