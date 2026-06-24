/‘F*****g go along with this’: Book claims Trump called Netanyahu ‘con man’, said ‘all Jews are sick of you’

US President Donald Trump reportedly launched into an expletive-filled tirade at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a heated phone call in September 2025, pressing him to accept a US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan, according to a new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The allegation appears in Regime Change: Inside The Imperial Presidency Of Donald Trump, which details what the authors describe as growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu as Washington sought to secure an end to the war in Gaza.

According to excerpts from the book cited by multiple media outlets, Trump told Netanyahu: “Everybody’s sick of you, Bibi. All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you.”

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The call reportedly included Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, both of whom were involved in efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement. The authors claim Trump became increasingly frustrated over concerns that Netanyahu could abandon a 20-point peace framework designed by Witkoff and Kushner to halt the conflict and begin the reconstruction of Gaza.

According to the book, Trump urged the Israeli leader to support the proposal, telling him to “f…..g go along with this” because the war had “gone on for too f…..g long”.

When did the call happen?

The reported exchange took place during the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, when the Trump administration was intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and advance a broader political settlement for Gaza.

Haberman and Swan write that Trump warned Netanyahu against walking away from the agreement, reminding him that he had repeatedly stood by the Israeli prime minister even when others had distanced themselves from him.

The book also alleges that Trump privately referred to Netanyahu as a “con man”, a term the authors describe as one of the harshest insults in the president’s political vocabulary. The revelations offer a rare glimpse into the private dynamics between the two leaders, whose relationship has often been portrayed publicly as close despite periodic disagreements over regional policy and conflict management.