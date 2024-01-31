Extradition ordered: Trio of Indo-Canadians among five facing US trial for drug trafficking

In a collaborative effort between Canadian and American law enforcement, five people, including three Indo-Canadians, are set to be extradited to the United States following the busting of an alleged narcotics trafficking network. The joint operation, named Dead Hand, involved the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's (RCMP) Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

The RCMP announced the arrest of Ivan Gravel Gonzalez, Roberto Scoppa, Ayush Sharma, Guramrit Sidhu, and Subham Kumar, all allegedly connected to a drug trafficking network operating between Mexico, the United States, and Canada. They were apprehended under an international arrest warrant and are slated for extradition to face trial in the United States.

According to the FBI, the accused individuals were allegedly part of a criminal organization involved in smuggling drugs, including cocaine, from the United States into Canada by land.

US Attorney Martin Estrade, speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles, revealed that the conspiracy spanned three countries. The operation involved drug suppliers linked to Mexican cartels, distributors in Los Angeles, Canadian truck drivers, and an associate of the Italian mafia in Montreal.

Guramrit Sidhu was accused of purchasing methamphetamine from suppliers in Mexico and Los Angeles, utilizing a network of long-haul truck drivers to transport narcotics into Canada. Ayush Sharma and Subham Kumar were identified as truck drivers.

The American indictment outlined that the network trafficked substantial quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, valued between $16 million and $28 million. Law enforcement in Canada seized 940,000 Canadian dollars in cash, 70kg of cocaine, and 4kg of heroin.

Roberto Scoppa was alleged to be connected to the Italian mafia, adding a layer of complexity to the transnational criminal organisation.

Statement by RCMP

Chief Superintendent Mathieu Bertrand, Director General of Serious and Organised Crime & Border Integrity at RCMP Federal Policing, emphasised the RCMP's commitment to disrupting the flow of illegal drugs and collaboration with international partners to combat transnational organized crime, ensuring the safety of communities on both sides of the border.