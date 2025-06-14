/Explosions near Khamenei’s residence: Israel strikes Tehran’s 'most guarded' Pasteur neighbourhood - Report

Israel has reportedly launched strikes in Tehran’s Pasteur neighbourhood, where the residences of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei are located, NYT reported. According to The New York Times, air defence systems in the area have been “firing non-stop” in response to the assault.

Pasteur is known as one of Tehran’s most heavily guarded areas, housing key government and military offices. The latest attack signals a serious escalation in the conflict, as Israeli forces appear to be targeting high-profile Iranian leadership zones directly.

Israel responds after wave of Iranian drone and missile attacks

This escalation follows Iran’s launch of more than 100 drones towards Israeli territory. While most of these were intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems, a second wave of missile attacks followed. Some missiles managed to strike Israeli cities, injuring dozens.

Around 40 people were taken to hospitals across Israel, with two reported to be in critical condition.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the missile strikes. In a post on X, he said, “There are a limited number of buildings that were hit, some due to shrapnel from interception operations.” He added that most of the incoming missiles were either intercepted or failed to hit their targets.

Israeli minister warns Iran of consequences

Responding to the Iranian attacks, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Tehran of escalating tensions by targeting civilian areas. “Tehran will pay a heavy price,” he warned. Katz said Iran had “crossed red lines by launching missiles towards Israeli civilian areas.”

Iran’s missile and drone attacks were in retaliation to Israel’s earlier offensive on 13 June. That strike, which targeted Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, killed four senior Iranian officers, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami.

Iranian media later reported that six nuclear scientists and 78 civilians, including women and children, also lost their lives in the attack, with dozens more injured.