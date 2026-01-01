/Explosion at bar in Swiss ski resort kills several during New Year celebrations

Several people were killed, and many others were injured, as an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early Thursday. The explosion, which police say was of “unknown origin”, happened during New Year celebrations. Talking to the press, Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, said, "There are several injured, and several dead."
What happened?
Lathion told AFP that around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) an explosion happened in a bar called Le Constellation, which is popular with tourists, as revellers rang in the new year. Images published by Swiss media showed a building in flames, and emergency services nearby. "The intervention is still ongoing," he said.
Visuals being shared online show smoke billowing out of the building. Watch it here: