/Zelensky says Ukraine-Russia peace deal is 90 percent ready, warns final '10%' gap is critical

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (Dec 31) that a peace deal with Russia was close, just "10 per cent" away, but far from settled, warning that the remaining gaps could decide the future of Ukraine and much of Europe. In a New Year’s Eve address released on Telegram, Zelensky said negotiations were "90 per cent ready," leaving what he described as a critical final 10 per cent still unresolved. Those unresolved issues, he stressed, were "far more than just numbers".

What exactly did Zelensky say?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Ukrainian president in his New Year's Eve address, said, "The peace agreement is 90 per cent ready. Ten per cent remains. And that is far more than just numbers." He insisted that "the 10 per cent" will determine the "fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe".

He also made clear that Ukraine wants the war to end, but not at any price. Any settlement, he said, must include firm security guarantees to prevent Russia from launching another invasion once the fighting stops.

Watch what he said here:

From "one day" to over 345 days: Ukraine-Russia peace remains stalled

US President Donald trump before his Jan 20 inauguration, repeatedly claimed that he could stop the war in "one day", but 345 days after his inauguration, the peace talks remain stalled.

Ukraine's allies, led by the United States, have been trying for months to broker a deal that could bring both Moscow and Kyiv to the table. Those efforts have so far stalled on the most sensitive issue of all: territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded full control of the eastern Donbas region as part of any agreement. Zelensky rejected the idea that conceding that territory would end the conflict.