Explainer: The road to EU membership. What it takes to be from candidate to member

The European Commission on Friday (June 17) backed Ukraine's bid for the European Union "candidate status". EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country. She added, "This is based on the understanding that good work has been done but important work also remains to be done".

While reacting to the decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "nothing against" the bid. This is a positive step for Ukraine as the move could provide a push to the country's aspirations of joining the bloc. However, the road is not going to be easy despite the approval.

Here are some of the hurdles that would Ukraine have to clear:

News agency Reuters reported that Kyiv would likely take years to become a member of the 27-nation EU, only in case they want to. Ukraine would be required to carry out economic and political reforms. And it appears to be highly unlikely the bloc would take in a country in a state of war.

The EU notes the procedures to join the bloc on its official website: "Becoming a member of the EU is a complex procedure which does not happen overnight. Once an applicant country meets the conditions for membership, it must implement EU rules and regulations in all areas."

What's the process for Ukraine?

The Commission's membership candidate proposal for Ukraine will be discussed by EU leaders. They all need to agree for the status to be formally granted.

Once that happens, Kyiv will start negotiations on aligning its laws with those of the EU under 35 so-called "chapters", or thematic areas from financial to justice to climate.

A chapter is closed when the candidate country shows it has already implemented EU laws in that field. All 35 must be closed for accession.

Ukraine would be required to reform its economy and strengthen its democratic institutions, including fighting corruption. It will have to beef up legal protections and track records on everything from human rights to market competition.

Can the bid be stalled?

When all formalities are done, the EU and Ukraine will prepare an accession treaty. It must be approved by Ukraine, all EU governments and the European Parliament.

That means the process can always be stalled by politics. Or be sped up by them, as is the case currently with the Commission moving on candidate status, a step that would have been unimaginable just a few months ago.

(With inputs from agencies)

